American model and actor Denise Richards is planning to return to the reality TV series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She recently attended the Los Angeles Mission’s Easter celebration and spoke about her return on the show, reported People. “I always say, ‘Never say never,’” said Richards, adding how she is open to returning even after some recent disagreements with cast member Erika Girardi.
“I have nothing against her at all,” said the Love Actually actor. She continued, “It’s just, its silly fights on the show sometimes. We’ll see what happens when they get around to going back for their season.” Season 13 finished airing earlier this month.
Before telling that she’ll ‘never say never,’ Richards confessed on the March 6 edition of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she still finds it ‘unbelievable’ that Girardi, 52, mentioned her 19-year-old daughter’s OnlyFans account. Although Richards’ return is still up in the air, former co-star Lisa Rinna recently said she’d ‘never’ go back to the reality series. The 60-year-old actress explained during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show that she would not consider returning. ‘I’m grateful for that show. I’m the person I am today because of it, but I’ll never go back. Nope, I did it. Did it, done it, saw the movie,” Rinna said.
