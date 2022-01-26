Peter Dinklage condemns Disney's 'Snow White' remake

The famous Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage has criticised the Snow White remake that is under development at Disney. The actor made his statement on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast where he was the guest this week. The actor said he did not like the idea of the remake because of the fairytale’s backwards depiction of dwarfs.

Peter Dinklage said, “There’s a lot of hypocrisy going on. Literally no offense to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White. But you’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me.”

Dinklage continued, “You’re progressive in one way but then you’re still making that backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together… I guess I’m not loud enough. I don’t know which studio that is but they were so proud of it. All love and respect to the actress and all the people who thought they were doing the right thing. But I’m just like, what are you doing?”

Disney’s live-action Snow White will begin production this year and will be helmed by Marb Webb. The film will star Rachel Zegler in the title role and Gal Gadot as the villainous Evil Queen. — TMS