On the front line: Nana Patekar to play lead in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War

Director Vivek Agnihotri recently announced his next The Vaccine War. Veteran actor Nana Patekar has been roped in to play the lead role for this film. A source close to the director says, “He has a very important and well-fleshed-out character. Nana sir is putting his heart and soul into his role for the film.” Patekar last appeared in Tamil film, Kaala (2018) starring Rajinikanth.

Meanwhile, it was a good year for Vivek Agnihotri as his film The Kashmir Files was in the list of highest grossers of the year. The filmmaker had announced film The Delhi Files recently.

The Vaccine War which is about Covid and the war for procuring vaccines. It is scheduled to be released on the Independence Day in 2023. Other cast members are Gopal Singh and actress Divya Seth. The film is currently being shot in Lucknow.