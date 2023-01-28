Parineeti Chopra pens note on receiving the Outstanding Achievers award

Parineeti Chopra is bestowed with the Outstanding Achievers Award in the field of Arts, Entertainment, and Culture at the India UK Achievers Honours.

The actress took to social media to share a note about it, “Such an exciting development! I am honoured to be receiving the Outstanding Achiever Award in “Arts, Entertainment and Culture”, at the India UK Achievers Honours. Life has come full circle and I’m so glad to be back to where it all started! Having studied at Manchester Business School to be able to come back and receive this award at the UK Parliament is such an incredible, special feeling. So grateful to the British Council for this honour… I cannot wait to celebrate with my friends and family!”

The actress was a part of Code Name: Tiranga and Uunchai. She is currently busy prepping for Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh.