Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha unite for their 'happily ever after' at a lavish ceremony in The White City

Beautifully decorated boats for the baarat, the couple matching their looks in ornate ivory ensembles to go with the theme ‘pearl white’ in the White City; the groom’s name, Raghav, in Hindi adorning the bride’s diaphanous veil in golden embroidery and no formality of lena dena, the much-in-love pair, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, popularly known as Raagneeti, got married in Udaipur on Sunday.

“Our forever begins now,” the newly wedded couple captioned their wedding pictures on Monday morning. “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time… So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other… Our forever begins now…” the couple captioned the photographs on their respective Instagram accounts.

White light

Parineeti wore an embellished ivory lehenga by Manish Malhotra. It was the delicate veil with the groom’s name, Raghav, embroidered in Hindi in golden colour, which caught the fashion brigade’s eye. She completed her look with minimal make-up and mehendi. She accessorised it with precious, pastel stone jewellery from Malhotra’s label. Her baby pink chura and kaleere completed the bridal look. Raghav opted for an ivory sherwani and saafa. His wedding outfit was reportedly created by designer Pawan Sachdeva, who also happens to be Raghav maternal uncle.

Mr and Mrs

As Mr and Mrs, for their post-wedding party, Parineeti chose a champagne pink sequin saree with a cape while Raghav wore a black tuxedo. Pari teamed her saree with elegant precious stone jewellery and sindoor for her reception look. Raghav looked dapper in a black tuxedo. However, Pari’s simple, natural look that did not go down well with netizens. ‘Too simple, missing bridal glow,’ they commented. They also chose to go too casual for their first look after the festivities. Raghav wore a white shirt and black trousers with dark sunglasses, while Pari opted for blue denims with a pink off-shoulder top.

Family & friends

The guest list for the ceremony at Leela Palace, Udaipur, was largely restricted to family and friends. Parineeti’s brother, Shivang Chopra, who is a doctor, extended a warm welcome to Raghav “...Welcome to the family Jeej. @raghavchadha88. Welcome to the craziness, which is the Chopra family...” he posted along with wedding pictures.

Celeb spotting

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann attended the ceremony, along with other politicians. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh with actor-wife Geeta Basra, and former tennis star Sania Mirza made for the celeb guest list.

Parineeti’s co-actors and friends from the film industry took to social media to congratulate. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sidharth Malhotra, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani were among the celebrities who wished the newlyweds on social media. “My blessings always,” Parineeti’s cousin Priyanka Chopra posted. Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, “Congratulations.” Neena Gupta, Varun Dhawan, Neha Dhupia, Gul Panag and Nimrat Kaur too poured wishes on social media. Manish Malhotra dropped heart emoticons and wished his best to the couple.

No lena dena please!

Parineeti’s cousin Priyanka Chopra couldn’t attend the function in person, but her mother Madhu Chopra made it to the wedding. While talking to paparazzi, she called the ceremony ‘Bahut badiya’. Asked about what she gifted Parineeti and Raghav, she said, “Unhone sab mana kar diya. No lena dena.” — Agencies

