Ranndeep R Rai, who is known for his role in Balika Vadhu 2, was recently seen in Meet. The actor talks to us about his journey in Telly world so far

After Balika Vadhu 2, what did you do?

I did a few music videos and also started working on myself. I joined dance classes and also learnt martial arts. Once you’re busy, you don’t get time to do such things.

You recently made a special appearance in Meet. How was the experience?

I was excited that after three years, I worked with the same production house and with the same co-actor. I played a lawyer, who fought a case against Meet (the lead character). It was a grey character.

Are you an extrovert or introvert?

I’m an introvert because I really have few friends and I don’t party or hang around with new people. I take time to open up.

What are your interests other than acting?

Other than acting, I’m really interested in my dance classes. I feel, along with acting, I should also dance well. So, dancing is my hobby and my other interest.

How do you handle rumours?

I don’t care much about rumours. I don’t waste my time because they are never going to stop. Once you’re a public face, people will talk about you.

Will you ever do a reality show?

I wouldn’t mind doing Bigg Boss but as of now I’m not ready for it. For that I have to gather a lot of experience.

Why do you keep a low profile?

It is a conscious decision because I feel as an actor, we should not overdo it. I don’t want to be seen everywhere for no reason.

What are your goals?

I want to do good shows. Earlier, I was choosy about projects but now I feel no matter what the project is, if you add your “own masala” to it, then you can create something out of it. My goal is just to be a successful actor, a good performer.

Who is your inspiration?

Salman Khan sir is my inspiration. I dreamt of becoming an actor after watching his films.

Are you satisfied with the way your career is shaping up?

Yes. It’s like I have just started practising and I am yet to play the match. So, maybe in 2023 I am going to be more serious about my projects.