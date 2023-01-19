Rashmika Mandanna takes on trolls

Pushpa 2 actress Rashmika Mandanna shares how deeply she is affected by the constant trolls. The actress is one of the softest targets and has been at the receiving end on social media. However Mandanna refuse to bow down. Her upcoming film Mission Majnu has been boycotted in the Kannada industry for she did not mention that Rishabh Shetty’s film was her career’s headstart. She was also labelled as arrogant for not watching Kantara due to work commitments.

You can never want your audience to think only positively or the way you want them to think. Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika said during a recent interaction, “I have been in the industry for five-six years, and the thing that I have realised is that there are going to be phases where people will talk, not talk, enjoy your films and not. You can never want your audience to think only positively or the way you want them to think. I think as people we sympathise with the world out there. I care, I care for everyone. That’s just how we are, and they cannot change that aspect of us. We are always going to be caring people.” — TMS