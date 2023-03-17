Rani Mukerji roots for Indian women

PTI

“In my lifetime, I can only be Rani but through my characters I can live as so many different Indian women,” said Rani Mukerji, whose latest release Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway would witness the actress as an immigrant mother engaged in a long-drawn battle with the country. Mukerji, whose credits include films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Tum, Black and the Mardaani series, said her effort has always been to highlight various facets of Indian women.

“For me, it is very important to portray Indian women beautifully to the global audience so that they say, ‘Wow! This is an Indian woman’,” she said. As an artiste, Mukerji said it is important for her to ‘look up to and root’ for her characters.

An Indian woman is an amalgamation of many things, but the Mumbai-born star said she would like to define her as someone who is loving, caring and brave.

“It is important for me to portray Indian women on screen beautifully because I am an Indian woman. I feel Indian women are the best in the world because they are passionate and kind. They are truly beautiful inside out. They are very giving, forgiving as well, and they are brave. And if given a choice, they are willing to sacrifice,” she said.

In her latest release Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, Mukerji brings to light the story of Debika, an immigrant mother who fights against all odds to win back the custody of her children. Directed by Ashima Chibber, the movie is based on the 2011 true story of NRI couple Sagarika and Anurup Bhattacharya.