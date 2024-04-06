Row over telecast of The Kerala Story on Doordarshan

Tribune News Service

The Congress in Kerala on Friday approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) against the decision of Doordarshan to telecast the controversial movie The Kerala Story, saying it was a ‘tacit effort’ to divide society on religious grounds to further the electoral prospects of the ruling BJP. The decision of Doordarshan evoked strong protests from both the ruling CPI (M) and the opposition Congress in Kerala.

Doordarshan had scheduled that the movie would be telecast on April 5 at 8 pm. Adah Sharma-starrer The Kerala Story courted controversy ever since its trailer was released. It was severely criticised and challenged before the court for ‘falsely’ claiming that 32,000 women from Kerala got converted and radicalised, and were deployed in terror missions both in India and the world. — PTI &

