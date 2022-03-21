'RRR' cast visited Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Statue of Unity in Baroda

After Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Dubai, the pan-India cast of ‘RRR’ including director S.S. Rajamouli, and actors Junior NTR and Ram Charan visited Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Statue of Unity in Baroda. IANS
