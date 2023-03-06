Sanjay Gagnani joins World Wildlife Fund

Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani has joined World Wildlife Fund (WWF). A number of celebs like Randeep Hooda, Dia Mirza are already associated with the organisation. These celebs encourage wildlife safety campaigns.
The actor shared the news on his social media handle and urged his fans and followers to join the wildlife safety campaign.
Meanwhile, on work front, the actor will soon be making his exit from the ongoing show, Kundali Bhagya.
