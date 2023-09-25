Singer Navraj Hans on performing at Parineeti, Raghav's sangeet ceremony

Singer Navraj Hans performed at actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha’s sangeet ceremony on Saturday night and said it was an ‘absolute pleasure’. Navraj took to Instagram on Sunday and shared two pictures from the celebration held on September 23 night.
Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot on Sunday. The baraat took-off from the Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur, in boats. From tennis player Sania Mirza to cricketer Harbhajan Singh to politicians, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Aaditya Thackeray, a host of celebrities were present at the wedding.
