Renee Singh

WE often hear the statement that life is a miracle. This is the absolute creation of your subconscious mind. The power of the subconscious is beyond all measure. It is the inspiring and guiding light in our lives. Our subconscious controls our heartbeat and circulation. It controls all the vital functions of our body, and has answers to all our problems. This is one part of our being that never sleeps.

Avoid negative thinking

Negative thoughts generate destructive emotions, which need to find an outlet. These negative emotions come up as expressions in the body in the form of ulcers, heart problems, anxiety and stress.

Express yourself

Every part of your being expresses an idea. Your vitality, body, financial condition, friends, social status represent and reflect your idea of yourself.

We harm ourselves with negative ideas about our own selves. We are not born with negative attitudes, these are the poisons we allow to seep inside. Feed your subconscious mind life-giving thoughts, and you will wipe out all the negative patterns lodged within it. As we continue to do this, all the negativity will be wiped away.

Healing pattern

The subconscious has an idea of how to heal, restore and direct all functions of the body. But for it to function at its optimum, we have to give it the idea of perfect health.

Affirmations are essential

The infinite intelligence in the subconscious mind heals. The body and all its organs were created by the subconscious mind; it knows how to heal and transform every cell to make it perfect. Give the idea of life-giving patterns of beauty and perfection to your subconscious mind, and see them force away negativity formthe subconscious. You were not born with a negative attitude. Wipe away all negative patterns lodged within you.

(Renne is a Chandigarh-based psychotherapist)