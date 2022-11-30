The year ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on November 30

You are ambitious and confident in your approach towards life. Don’t let the ups and downs in your career affect your family life. Give as much attention as you can to your family. Cultivate understanding with your partner for a smooth married life. There will be hurdles in your path if you are planning to start a business, but have faith and success shall come your way sooner than you expect. Let your creative side help you in taking your work to greater heights. Keep your finances in check as money will easily flow out in this period. Invest in gold. People will expect you to deliver well; don’t let that pressure affect your performance.

Positive colours: Yellow & red.

Select days: Friday & Tuesday.

Favourable numbers: 6 & 9.

Gems recommended: Yellow sapphire & sardonyx.

Charity on birthday: Donate medicinal plants.

You share your birthday with Ben Stiller (November 30, 1965, New York City), actor, director, producer and voice actor, who won an Emmy Award for The Ben Stiller Show. His famous films are Starsky & Hutch, Heavyweights, There’s Something About Mary, among others. He also voices the character of Alex in the Madagascar films.