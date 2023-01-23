This week OTT brings out the flavours of love, revenge, thrill and patriotism

January 25: Against the Ropes on Netflix
After spending six years in prison for a crime she did not commit, Ángela must face her greatest challenge—to regain control of her life and win back the love and respect of Rocío, her daughter. The show stars Caraly Sánchez (Ángela), Alisson Santiago (Rocío) and others.
January 26: Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke on ZEE5
Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke focuses on a woman hero, Kavya, who is an IPS officer. She is a go-getter, who is also impulsive at times but will stop at nothing in her fight for the country. Directed by Srijit Mukherji, the series is an edge-of-the-seat thriller about the insurgent groups in the North-East and the constant hostility and threats by them. It brings out the story of real heroes in uniform, who silently and tirelessly work towards the betterment of the country.
January 27: Shotgun Wedding on Lionsgate Play
Featuring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel, the story builds on an ultimate destination wedding, hijacked by criminals, where suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage. In the process of saving their families, the couple rediscovers why they fell in love in the first place. With a stellar star cast and amazing comedic chops, the movie will be a journey of fun, wit and tickling humour while the bride and the groom try to save the day and their wedding.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade
Police say they received several calls from commuters report...
5 from Haryana killed in road accident in Rajasthan's Sikar district
The accident occurred on Fatehpur-Salasar Highway