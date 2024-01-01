Train & terrain: An exhibition of photos, titled The Melody of Kalka -Shimla Heritage Railway Line, captures the mood of the hills in all its glory

Sheetal

In every walk in with nature one receives far more than he seeks."

— John Muir, Scottish-American philosopher

These words of John Muir, also known as John of the Mountains, truly highlight the spirit of the photography exhibition, The Melody of Kalka-Shimla Heritage (KSR) Railway Line, at Underpass Gallery, Sector 17 Chandigarh.

Organised by the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi, the exhibition features a collection of photographs clicked by two passionate photographers Sanjay Kaushal and Dr Shubh Mohan Singh over the years. While Kaushal is an insurance professional and lives in Panchkula, Singh is a psychiatrist residing in Chandigarh. Even though photography is not their profession, the exhibition will have you believe otherwise. Their frames capturing the landscapes look more like paintings on canvas. For someone who has never explored the hills on a train, it's a huge motivation to book a ticket on the next train to Shimla.

Photos: Vicky

“It never felt tedious to wait for the perfect shot or perfect weather or opportunity. In fact, while at first it was difficult to gain the confidence of the Railway staff, later they all became like family members. Some of them would even suggest a place or time for capturing the best shot,” shared Singh.

Singh and Kaushal's passion and consistency have resulted in three photo books, besides exhibitions. Kaushal says, “The most challenging part was to select a limited number of pictures for the exhibition. We had to leave out many well-deserving images. We hope that this collection may give the viewers a glimpse of this wonderful organism that is the KSR.”

In past 10 years, they visited the hills every year in every season. Singh explains, “It's the monsoon season that gives you the best colours, especially the time between February to April after the winter rains; it's a mix of autumn, winter and onset of spring.”

They have captured the music that nature sings in all its glory. In fact, the duo can print a New Year calendar as they have the perfect picture for each month! Their frames capturing railway tracks, trains, stations, terrain (plains to hills to snow-clad mountains) replete with flora are indeed a must-watch.

The exhibited pictures are also for sale, priced at Rs10,000 per frame.

On view till January 11 between 10 am and 8 pm at Underpass Gallery, Sector 17

