Wearing masks is not mandatory anymore. Celebrities share how they feel about this change...

Not while driving

Ayush Anand

I believe if they have made a decision, then they must have thought about it. Having said that, Covid is still not gone so I would continue to wear a mask at public places, as I am shooting on a regular basis. But it’s such a relief that I would now drive without mask. That was very tough for me.

No harm

Hemant Chaddha

Wearing a mask doesn’t bother me whatsoever, but most people will now wear it voluntarily. I see no harm in wearing a mask if it’s for my protection. With all mandates being lifted, cases might go up again. I feel by wearing a mask, I can keep myself and my loved ones safe so I will continue to wear it.

Hassle-free times

Sunidee Chauhan

Yes, I will be wearing masks but on and off. People are relieved as mandatory masks will not be an issue and no more fines will be levied. Wearing masks was a task; not being able to breathe properly, all that sweating, could not speak openly, eating was also a problem.

When in public

Sudha Chandran

It was a big gift of Gudi Padwa and Navratri by the government. But I would still continue to wear a mask, especially in crowded places because we are not very sure whether the pandemic has ended or not. We as responsible citizens still follow the protocols.

Choice is good

Balraj Syal

If the government has taken this decision, then I think they would have given a lot of thought to it. A lot of times, people do not want to wear masks at some places but have to wear it. Especially, when you’re driving with your family or out for a morning walk, jogging; you don’t want to wear masks. Now, we have a choice but I suggest people should not take advantage of this decision and should continue taking precautions.

Citizen’s duty

Pragati Mehra

I still wear mask on shoots, when I am out and even when I step down in my building complex. In my opinion, citizens should keep wearing masks in public places as a duty toward the community at large.