What a party!

ANI

The Diwali celebrations have begun in B-town. On Sunday night in Mumbai, many celebrities attended Manish Malhotra’s massive event.

Gauri Khan

Many big names were present at the star-studded party, including Rekha, Nita Mukesh Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani with Sidharth Malhotra, Kriti Sanon, Diana Penty, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shahid Kapoor with Mira Rajput, Sharvari Wagh, Tamanna Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Pooja Hegde, Bhumi Pednekar, Raveena Tandon, Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit, and Sara Ali Khan among others.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Kiara wore a stunning multi-colour lehenga. She completed the look with heavy jewellery and kept her hair open. Sidharth, on the other hand, complemented his wife’s style by wearing a black floral sherwani. Sonam Kapoor set the mood for Diwali by wearing a golden saree. Karan Johar was also among the attendees.

Kriti Sanon

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur arrived at the party in stunning traditional attire. While Aditya looked dapper in a short black bandhgala kurta, Pathani pants, statement jewellery, a black embellished ear stud, trimmed beard and side-parted sleek haircut, Ananya matched him in a lemon-green lehenga set with silver floral embroidery. She accessorised the look with a choker necklace, matching earrings, kadhas, high heels, centre-parted open locks, and minimum glam touches.

Ayushmann Khurrana & Tahira Kashyap

Ayushmann Khurrana attended the party with his wife. Kriti Sanon wore a blue sheer saree with glittering sequins and beaded decorations to the Diwali celebration.

Madhuri Dixit & Dr Shriram Nene

Madhuri Dixit looked stunning as she arrived to attend the party with her husband. Shahid Kapoor attended the Diwali party with his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor.

Farah Khan and Nora Fatehi attended the Diwali bash in a glamorous avatar. Aishwarya Rai donned a crimson and pink-coloured kurta and palazzo combo for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party.

Sonam Kapoor

Sara Ali Khan wore a pink and silver lehenga with a plunging neckline shirt. She avoided wearing excessive jewellery and wore her hair in a beautiful bun. The Archies cast was also spotted posing for paparazzi outside Manish’s house.

#Diwali #Karan Johar #Mukesh Ambani #Mumbai #Salman Khan