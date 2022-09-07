 With Nawazuddin Siddiqui impressing in the guise of a woman in upcoming film 'Haddi', here's a look at the trend of cross-dressing over the years : The Tribune India

With Nawazuddin Siddiqui impressing in the guise of a woman in upcoming film 'Haddi', here's a look at the trend of cross-dressing over the years

With Nawazuddin Siddiqui impressing in the guise of a woman in upcoming film 'Haddi', here's a look at the trend of cross-dressing over the years

Haddi

Mona

Whether he picks up a serious or a comic role, trust National School of Drama alumnus Nawazuddin Siddiqui to almost always leave an impact. When he gets into a woman’s shoes, literally, for upcoming film Haddi, he has breached another fortress.

Kohl in the eyes, bright lips, not a hair out of place, striking a rather glam pose in a silver dress, his first look in the film has been the talk of the town. Starring in and as Haddi, the National Award-winning actor is in a double role, purportedly playing a transgender in this film. Directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma, the movie is due to release in 2023. This act has given Nawazuddin Siddiqui a fresh perspective on why it takes actresses three hours in the vanity van before the shoot! But the thorough actor that he is, his portrayal isn’t going to be superficial for sure.

Chachi 420

Making a mark

Men turning into women on screen is nothing new, right from Kamal Haasan leading the pack and winning hearts in Chachi 420 to Ayushmann Khurrana taking turns to play Sita and Radha in Dream Girl, there are many examples. While many a times, rather, most of the times, such cross-dressing act is just to evoke laughs. However, Kapil Sharma’s show has come under fire for crass cross-dressing.

Mrs. Doubtfire

Even in Hollywood, some male actors have given brilliant performances while playing a woman. Martin Lawrence as an undercover overweight mom in Big Momma’s House or Robin Williams in Mrs. Doubtfire, which was the inspiration behind Chachi 420, have been some class acts.

Rafoo Chakkar

Favourite list

Actor Amal Sehrawat names late superstar Rishi Kapoor in Rafoo Chakkar as his top choice. “Rishi Kapoor carried the look with élan. He was a legendary actor and did extremely well in all his roles, but was exemplary in this one. In the song Chhuk Chhuk, both Kapoor and Paintal gave some killer moves.”

Big Momma’s House

Actor Ihana Dhillon has been a fan of Lawrence. “I always liked Martin Lawrence in Big Momma’s House. I loved that movie and have seen it many times.” Dhillon is also a fan of Aunty No. 1. “In Bollywood, the role played by Govinda in Aunty No. 1 has been my favourite since childhood. He was quite hilarious.”

Mrunal Jain loves Ayushmann Khurana’s woman act in Dream Girl. “Ayushmann not just looked the part but also sounded so too, and, very convincingly. It requires guts to take up such a challenging role. For any male to play a woman isn’t easy,” says Jain.

Dream Girl

Actor Flora Saini has been a Kamal Haasan admirer. “Generally, when a man slips into a woman’s shoes, or dress, the presentation is that of a third gender or tawdry at best, which is not in a good taste. But Chachi 420 was different. Alternating between a young husband and mature Shrimati Lakshmi Godbole, Kamal Haasan made us fall in love with chachi, who was funny, inventive and smart,” says Saini.

All eyes on Haddi next!

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

ED raids residences of Punjab Excise and Taxation Commissioner Varun Roojam, excise officer in Delhi excise policy case

2
Punjab

After viral video shows 'poor man in Mercedes' picking up cheap wheat in Hoshiarpur, the real story comes out

3
Punjab

Supreme Court tells CMs of Punjab and Haryana to hold talks on SYL

4
Punjab

NIA announces Rs 10 lakh reward on Happy Malaysia in Ludhiana court bomb blast case

5
Nation

Cyrus Mistry’s accident: Chip to be sent to Germany, Police ask car manufacturer ‘if any mechanical fault’

6
Brand Connect

BioLyfe Keto Gummies Reviews (Scam or Legit) PRICE Benefits & Is Bio Lyfe Keto Work?

7
Haryana

22-year-old youth beaten to death in Haryana's Karnal for having an affair

8
Nation

Cyrus Mistry cremated in Mumbai; Ratan Tata's stepmother attends funeral

9
Punjab

AAP's excise policy for Punjab under lens, ED raids houses of top officials

10
Punjab

ASI dies of bullet injury under mysterious circumstances at Muktsar court complex

Don't Miss

View All
Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km
Nation

Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km

Arshdeep Singh is unaffected by haters calling him ‘Khalistani’ online, instead he is working hard on his next game against Sri Lanka: Father
Trending

Arshdeep Singh is unaffected by haters calling him 'Khalistani' online; he is working hard on next game, says his father

Woman fights off tiger, saves toddler son from its jaws in Madhya Pradesh
Nation

Woman fights off tiger in Madhya Pradesh; saves toddler son from its jaws

223 medals in kitty, 70-year-old runner has hunger for more
Jalandhar

223 medals in kitty, 70-year-old runner Rabinder Singh Clair has hunger for more

UK delegation to attend Saragarhi battle anniv
Punjab

UK delegation to attend epic Saragarhi battle's 125th anniversary

Floating solar plant at Dhanas
Chandigarh

Floating solar plant at Dhanas lake in Chandigarh

Hi-tech village govt school in Jalandhar gives pvt ones a run for their money
Punjab

Hi-tech village govt school in Jalandhar gives pvt ones a run for their money

UK parents name their child after Indian dish 'Pakora'; Internet just can't keep calm
Trending

UK parents name their child after Indian dish 'Pakora'; Internet just can't keep calm

Top News

I-T dept conducts pan-India raids against unrecognised political parties, linked funding

I-T dept conducts pan-India raids against unrecognised political parties, linked funding

The searches are being conducted in Haryana, Gujarat, Delhi,...

CBI raids Bengal minister Moloy Ghatak’s 4 houses in coal smuggling scam

CBI raids Bengal minister Moloy Ghatak's 4 houses in coal scam case

CBI sleuths conduct raids at three houses of Ghatak in Asans...

Law minister Kiren Rijiju targets Arvind Kejriwal over report of pending salaries of employees in Punjab

Law minister Kiren Rijiju targets Arvind Kejriwal over report of pending salaries of employees in Punjab

The news report, based on sources, claims that the Bhagwant ...

Indian-origin Suella Braverman is Home Secretary in UK PM Liz Truss's new Cabinet; Rishi Sunak allies are out

Indian-origin Suella Braverman is Home Secretary in UK PM Liz Truss's new Cabinet; Rishi Sunak allies are out

US President Joe Biden nominates Indian-American attorney Arun Subramanian to US District Judge in New York

US President Joe Biden nominates Indian-American attorney Arun Subramanian to US District Judge in New York


Cities

View All

Amritsar: 29 years after fake encounter, victims’ kin get closure

Amritsar: 29 years after fake encounter, victims’ kin get closure

Murder bid case filed over Dera Radha Soami clash, statements recorded

Day after CM’s announcement on wage hike, teachers seek release of salaries

Amritsar MC collects Rs 50 lakh property tax from 1,550

Another PUDA notice in Holy City locality case; protest enters Day 27

Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Punjab Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Husband 'slaps' AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur, video viral

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Chandigarh Administration slipped up in Supreme Court on conversion, admits Banwarilal Purohit

Chandigarh Administration slipped up in Supreme Court on conversion, admits Banwarilal Purohit

Batch of anaesthetic withdrawn from Chandigarh after PGI deaths

At PGI, patients made to get surgical items from list

Manager among three held for carnival crash in Mohali; site sealed

Now, Chandigarh MC gets nod for Indore, Nagpur trip

ED registers case in Delhi excise ‘scam’, raids 40 sites across nation

ED registers case in Delhi excise 'scam', raids 40 sites across nation

Over two years on, Shimla-Delhi flight stays a non-starter

Attendant carries opened blood bag for a day at Jalandhar Civil Hospital

Attendant carries opened blood bag for a day at Jalandhar Civil Hospital

Jalandhar: Badminton items worth lakhs found locked in almirahs for years

Trucks parked illegally on Jalandhar roads

Jalandhar: Now, 555 daily slots for passport service applicants

Jalandhar: 2 attacked with weapons, critical

F&CC to take decision on major city projects today

Ludhiana: F&CC to take decision on major city projects today

Relief as PUDA launches online portal to issue NOCs for properties

Ludhiana: World Bank officials inspect canal water supply project site at Bilga village

17 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Robbers barge into store in Ludhiana's Haibowal, fire shots at trader

No expert to extract bodies from canals, pvt divers mint money

No expert to extract bodies from canals in Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib; pvt divers mint money

Building Violations: Vehicles parked on roads, Patiala residents blame civic body

Punjab Govt committed to rehabilitation of youth hooked on drugs: Minister

Patiala MC collects Rs 75 lakh property tax in one month

Patiala: 2-year jail for 2 in cheque-bounce case