With Nawazuddin Siddiqui impressing in the guise of a woman in upcoming film 'Haddi', here's a look at the trend of cross-dressing over the years

Mona

Whether he picks up a serious or a comic role, trust National School of Drama alumnus Nawazuddin Siddiqui to almost always leave an impact. When he gets into a woman’s shoes, literally, for upcoming film Haddi, he has breached another fortress.

Kohl in the eyes, bright lips, not a hair out of place, striking a rather glam pose in a silver dress, his first look in the film has been the talk of the town. Starring in and as Haddi, the National Award-winning actor is in a double role, purportedly playing a transgender in this film. Directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma, the movie is due to release in 2023. This act has given Nawazuddin Siddiqui a fresh perspective on why it takes actresses three hours in the vanity van before the shoot! But the thorough actor that he is, his portrayal isn’t going to be superficial for sure.

Chachi 420

Making a mark

Men turning into women on screen is nothing new, right from Kamal Haasan leading the pack and winning hearts in Chachi 420 to Ayushmann Khurrana taking turns to play Sita and Radha in Dream Girl, there are many examples. While many a times, rather, most of the times, such cross-dressing act is just to evoke laughs. However, Kapil Sharma’s show has come under fire for crass cross-dressing.

Mrs. Doubtfire

Even in Hollywood, some male actors have given brilliant performances while playing a woman. Martin Lawrence as an undercover overweight mom in Big Momma’s House or Robin Williams in Mrs. Doubtfire, which was the inspiration behind Chachi 420, have been some class acts.

Rafoo Chakkar

Favourite list

Actor Amal Sehrawat names late superstar Rishi Kapoor in Rafoo Chakkar as his top choice. “Rishi Kapoor carried the look with élan. He was a legendary actor and did extremely well in all his roles, but was exemplary in this one. In the song Chhuk Chhuk, both Kapoor and Paintal gave some killer moves.”

Big Momma’s House

Actor Ihana Dhillon has been a fan of Lawrence. “I always liked Martin Lawrence in Big Momma’s House. I loved that movie and have seen it many times.” Dhillon is also a fan of Aunty No. 1. “In Bollywood, the role played by Govinda in Aunty No. 1 has been my favourite since childhood. He was quite hilarious.”

Mrunal Jain loves Ayushmann Khurana’s woman act in Dream Girl. “Ayushmann not just looked the part but also sounded so too, and, very convincingly. It requires guts to take up such a challenging role. For any male to play a woman isn’t easy,” says Jain.

Dream Girl

Actor Flora Saini has been a Kamal Haasan admirer. “Generally, when a man slips into a woman’s shoes, or dress, the presentation is that of a third gender or tawdry at best, which is not in a good taste. But Chachi 420 was different. Alternating between a young husband and mature Shrimati Lakshmi Godbole, Kamal Haasan made us fall in love with chachi, who was funny, inventive and smart,” says Saini.

All eyes on Haddi next!