Rs 10.90 lakh loot cracked, 3 nabbed

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, May 3

The Ludhiana police today claimed to have solved a loot case of Rs 10.90 lakh and arrested three persons. The main conspirator in the case was an employee of the money changer.

The arrested accused are Anmol Kaku of Model Town, Phagwara; Kamalpreet Singh Kamal of Phagwara and Hitesh Sharma, alias Honey, of Adampur, Jalandhar. All accused had recently completed Class XII.

Hitesh was an employee at the shop of the money changer located in Deepak Complex near the Gill chowk. He is also a relative of the owner.

The police have recovered 9.75 lakh in cash from the robbers.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Kaustubh Sharma, JCP RS Brar, DCP (Crime) Varinder Singh Brar, Shimlapuri SHO inspector Jagdev Singh and CIA inspector Rajesh Kumar Sharma addressed a press conference in this regard.

As per the initial complaint received on April 19 from the money changer in which he had stated that he had sent his employees Jaspinder and Hitesh, alias Honey, for cash collection. When they were returning to the shop, Jaspinder was riding a bike while Honey, who was carrying a bag of cash, was riding pillion. When they reached near the grain market, Gill chowk, two bike-borne persons had allegedly stopped them and looted the bag containing cash at gunpoint, the CP said.

“When we questioned Jaspinder and Honey, we found the role of Honey suspicious. During further probe, we found connection of two of Honey’s Phagwara-based friends in the crime and when the duo were rounded up, they confessed to have committed the loot at the behest of Honey,” Sharma said, adding that it was Honey who hatched the entire conspiracy. He involved his friends in the crime. Jaspinder was not involved in the conspiracy.

Honey had recently started working at the money changer’s office and he was aware about the movement of cash.