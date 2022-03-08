2 arrested for jumping naka, manhandling policemen

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 7

The police have arrested two persons, identified as Gurdeep Singh and Aryan Singh, both residents of Sant Fateh Singh Nagar and booked them under Sections 186, 353, 279, 372, 506 and 34 of the IPC. Their car (PB-10AH-2009) has also been impounded.

In a complaint lodged with the police, Sub-Inspector Harmesh Singh of the Daba police station said the police had set up a naka at Mittal Dharam Kanda. Gurdeep Singh and Aryan Singh, who were travelling in a car (bearing registration number PB-10AH-2009), were signalled to stop, but they fled and a police party chased them.

“Due to a traffic jam at Lohara Gill Market, the car of Gurdeep Singh and Aryan Singh was stuck and when the police party tried to apprehend them, both of them manhandled me and PHG Constable Surjit Singh, who was accompanying me,” said the complainant.

He said they immediately called for reinforcement and Gurdeep Singh and Aryan Singh were overpowered. Further investigation is in progress.