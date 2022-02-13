2 men dead, 32 new cases in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 12

As many as 32 persons tested positive for Covid, while two men lost their lives to the disease in the district today. The deceased were residents of 33 Feet Road and Tajpur.

A total of 1,09,431 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, while 2,260 persons from the district have succumbed to the disease till now. The recovery rate of patients today rose to 97.58 per cent. Today there were 384 active cases in the district and 336 patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.

At present there are 73 patients admitted to various private and government hospitals. Out of these 48 patients belong to Ludhiana, while 25 are from other districts. Today five patients were on ventilator support.

Till date, a total of 32,47,177 samples for Covid test have been taken, of which 31,23,127 samples were found negative.

The samples of 5,488 suspected patients were sent for testing today. —