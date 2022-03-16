2-year-old boy killed in mishap at Sidhwan Bet

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 15

A two-year-old boy died while his parents suffered minor injuries after a rashly driven ‘motorcycle cart’ (jugaar) rammed into the motorcycle they were riding at Sidhwan Bet.

The Sidhwan Bet police registered a case against the unknown cart driver.

Complainant Mukesh Kumar of Mehatpur told the police that yesterday he along with his wife and son Vansh Halhan had gone to Moga to meet his in-laws. In the evening when they were returning home and reached Khursaidpur, a ‘motorcycle cart’ rammed into his motorcycle from behind. All family members fell on the road.

“My son suffered serious head injuries and he died on the spot. I and my wife too suffered minor injuries in the mishap. Cart driver fled from the spot after the accident,” he said.

Investigating officer ASI Surjit Singh said a case under Section 304 A of the IPC was registered against the unknown cart driver and probe is on to identify and trace the driver.