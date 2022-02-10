23 places shortlisted for election rallies in Mandi Ahmedgarh

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, February 9

In order to ensure zero tolerance towards implementation of the Election Commission (EC) guidelines and prevent the spread of coronavirus, the administration has earmarked 23 specific places for organising election rallies in the region.

To organise rallies, candidates will have to take prior permissionand follow standard operating procedure (SOP) to prevent the spread of virus. Any event can be organised by candidates with maximum participation of 1,000 persons or half of the seating capacity of the compound.

Grain markets at Amargarh, Lasoyee, Khanpur, Kup Kalan, Tollewal, Chaunda, Manvi and Jagera Road in Ahmedgarh have been earmarked for candidates contesting election from the Amargarh constituency.

Yards at Bhudan, Rurka, Hathan, Madhevi, Abdullapur, Manakheri, Dasaundha Singh Wala, Mithewal, Kothala, Mahali Kalan, Jhuner, Dhaler Kalan, Kasba Bhural, Sandaur and Malerkotla grain markets have been enlisted as authorised venues for holding rallies for candidates of the Malerkotla constituency. —