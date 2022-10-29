3 fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 28

According to the office of Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, three people tested positive for Covid today and no loss of life was reported.

Civil Surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,597 had tested positive since the outbreak of Covid and a total of 3,018 people had succumbed to the deadly virus.

Today, there were 13 active cases, out of which 10 have been asked to isolate themselves at their homes, while remaining three are admitted to hospitals. Till date, a total of 40,21,115 samples have been collected for testing, of which 38,92,221 were found negative.

On Friday, samples of 1,558 suspected patients were sent for testing, the results of which are expected shortly.