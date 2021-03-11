3 thieves, junk dealer held for stealing tube-well motors in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 29

The police today claimed to have busted a gang of thieves and arrested a junk dealer and three thieves.

The arrested thieves have been identified as Neetu Singh of Sahnewal, Jivan of Fatehgarh Sahib and Rishipal of Amargarh. The junk dealer has been identified as Abimanyu Kumar Munna of Dashmesh Nagar, Mohali.

The DCP, Crime, Varinder Singh Brar, ACP, Crime, Dilbagh Singh, and CIA in-charge Inspector Rajesh Kumar Sharma conducted a press conference regarding the matter today.

Brar said the CIA had received secret information that the gang of thieves had been stealing motors, pipes, gates, wires and other things from tube-well rooms constructed in the agricultural fields. The gang had been using Mahindra Pickup to carry stolen goods.

Today acting on the tip-off, a naka was laid near Sahnewal, where the Mahindra Pickup of the thieves was stopped by the police party and the three thieves were arrested.

The police also recovered some sharp objects and cutters which the thieves were using to commit thefts. During questioning, the thieves admitted that they had sold stolen goods to the junk dealer, Abhimanyu, and he was also today nabbed from Daddu Majra, near Chandigarh.