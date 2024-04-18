3 women among four arrested with 800 gram heroin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 17

The Special Task Force arrested four smugglers including three women and seized 800g heroin, Rs 2 lakh drug money and a car from them.

The arrested accused have been identified as Jhony Kumar alias Jhony Malwa (25), his wife Parjeta (19), his mother Neelam Khosla and one Sonia Rani, all residents of Kot Mangal Singh.

DSP STF Ajay Kumar and Inspector STF Harbans Singh issued a joint statement in this regard. STF officials said that on April 14 information was received that Jhony and his wife were into heroin smuggling trade for a long time and that they would bring heroin from Shahkot area, and that Neelam and Sonia would sell heroin to their clients from their house.

As per information, the accused were heading for Ludhiana from Shahkot side via Hambran village. Accordingly, a naka was laid at a strategic place where their car was intercepted. During search of the car, 800 g heroin and Rs 2 lakh drug money was seized and Jhony and Parjeta were arrested. STF officials added on April 15, Neelam and Sonia were arrested from Gill canal. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the accused.

During questioning, Jhony revealed he was also facing a drug smuggling case registered against him in the past and he had come out on bail from Ludhiana jail recently. After coming out on bail, he again took to smuggling. Neelam and Sonia said they were into the trade of boutique products but also indulged in heroin smuggling to earn extra money. Further investigation to bust the entire drug supply line was on.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Malwa