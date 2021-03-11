300 students awarded degrees at GGN Khalsa College convocation

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 2

The convocation at Gujranwala Guru Nanak Khalsa College was held here yesterday. Over 300 degrees conferred upon students of various streams of undergraduate and postgraduate classes.

The chief guest on the occasion was Dr Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, MLA Amritsar (North). Dr SP Singh, former Vice-Chancellor, GNDU, Amritsar, and president, Gujranwala Khalsa Educational Council, were also present at the convocation. Other members of the council, including Gajinder Singh, Hardeep Singh, Harsharan Singh Narula, Dr Arvinder Singh Bhalla, College Principal, faculty, and students attended convocation.

While delivering a speech, Dr Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, said, “Thanks to science and technology, the entire globe has become globalised and connected. Even national education systems are evolving and changing and individuals are adopting new ways and strategies to keep up with the changing environment.” Dr Arvinder Singh, the college Principal, , “The convocation day is one of the most memorable and precious events in a student’s life.”