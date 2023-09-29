35-yr-old man stabbed to death in Machhiwara

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 28

A 35-year-old man, Brahma Sahni, aka Balram, was stabbed to death in Machhiwara Sahib on Thursday after he had a scuffle with some youths during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. One of his friends, Kundan, also suffered injuries.

Sources said a procession of migrant workers had started from Basti Balibeg, which was heading towards the Sarhind Canal via Ratipur road, for immersing the idol of Lord Ganesha. Some youths from the Shanti Nagar area joined the procession and began dancing with women. They also indulged in indecent behaviour.

When Balram and Kundan, who were present at the spot, tried to stop them, the youths scuffled with them. After which, one of the youths attacked Balram with a knife, leaving him severely injured. His friend Kundan was also hurt in the incident. Later, Balram was taken to a Samrala hospital in a critical condition where doctors declared him brought dead.

Kundan revealed that the assailants who joined into the procession were under the influence of some drug or alcohol and they also engaged in indecent behaviour, which led to the scuffle.

Later, Machhiwara SHO Santokh Singh reached the spot.

The deceased was a painter and is survived by his wife and two children. A case has been registered against three unidentified persons.