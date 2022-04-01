4 vehicle thieves land in police net

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 31

The police have arrested four vehicle thieves and made a recovery of two stolen motorcycles and a Honda Activa scooter.

During investigation of a theft in a departmental store, the police have nabbed a burglar. In another incident, thieves broke open a windowpane of a parked car and stole cash and valuables from it.

In the first incident, the police arrested two persons identified as Navin Kumar and Manish Kumar, both residents of Baba Deep Singh Nagar, from near Water Tank in Sherpur Market on Wednesday on a tip-off. The accused were stopped at a naka by a police patrol party on suspicion and they were found to be riding a stolen Honda Activa scooter (bearing registration no. PB 10EL 1198). Both accused have been charged under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC.

Kulwinder Singh, a resident of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, was nabbed by the police from near ITI College on Gill Road yesterday on a tip-off that the accused was going towards Gill Chowk to sell a stolen Hero Splendor motorcycle (bearing registration no. PB 10EN 6758). The two-wheeler was impounded by the police and a case under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC was registered against him.

Rahul Tiwari, a resident of Moti Nagar, was nabbed by the police from GT Road at Kanganwal on Wednesday when the accused was going on a stolen TVS Apache motorcycle. A case under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC has been registered.

The police have arrested Deepak Mittal, a resident of Prem Nagar, during investigation of a theft of Rs 1 lakh from a departmental store. A complaint was lodged by the owner of the store, Sumant Sood, a resident of Model Gram, that on the intervening night of March 29 and 30, someone had broke open the rear shutter of the store and had stolen Rs 1 lakh. He told the police that Deepak, an employee in the store, could be the mastermind behind the theft. The police have arrested booked the accused under Sections 457 and 381 of the IPC.

In another incident, thieves broke open the window of a Mahindra Thar SUV (bearing registration no. PB- 0HT 2121) parked outside Sat Pal Mittal School in Dugri, Phase II, here, on Wednesday and stole a bag containing Rs 1.25 lakh in cash, a gold bracelet, bank keys, ATM card, locker keys, cheque book, driving licence, a CSD canteen card and other documents. In a complaint to the police, a woman, Taranpreet Manro, a resident of Nirwana Homes on Pakhowal Road, reported that when she went to the school to pick up her daughter, the theft occurred. Before entering the school, she locked the vehicle. The police have registered a case under Sections 454 and 380 of the IPC.