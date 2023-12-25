700 pills, 650-gm tobacco seized from Central Jail

Ludhiana, December 24
Officials of the Central Jail, Ludhiana, carried out a surprise checking in jail which led to the recovery of 700 intoxicating tablets and 650 grams of tobacco.
Assistant Jail Superintendent Surinderpal Singh said on December 24 he along with the jail staff carried out a surprise checking in jail during which above said quantity of banned items was found abandoned. Some jail inmates seemed to have abandoned them in jail to save their skin.
Now jail department also launched investigation to inquire about the inmates who dumped tablets and tobacco in jail and after identifying them, their names would be added in the already registered FIR under Prison Act.
It is pertinent to mention here that jail department has been regularly recovering drugs and other banned items from jail but rarely any source which supply them in jail was identified by the Jail Department.
