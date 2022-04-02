'Aagaz' highlights drug addiction among youth

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 1

A community event, ‘Aagaz’, was organised by Dr Kotnis Acupuncture Hospital at the OST Centre of the Civil Hospital here today.

The main objective of the programme was to give message to the young generation of Punjab, who were addicted to drugs, and bring them into the mainstream.

On the occasion, Ludhiana Central MLA Ashok Parashar was present as the chief guest. A declamation contest, music programme and street plays were orgainsed by an NGO during the programme. —