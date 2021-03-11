AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi warns Ludhiana Improvement Trust staff against harassment to public

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 29

AAP legislator from Ludhiana West Gurpreet Bassi Gogi today warned officials and employees of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) against corruption and any kind of harassment to the public.

Let everyone understand that the new government has taken over and it is committed to weed out corruption. Anyone not falling in line will have to face the music. Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, AAP MLA from Ludhiana West

During a ‘sangat darshan’ (a meeting with the public) at the Trust office here, he said all ongoing development works, being currently executed by the LIT, would be subject to technical and financial audit.

Gogi said there were widespread complaints that public dealing officials were in the habit of putting off even routine works of allottees and other visitors to the office and illegal gratification had become the order of the day.

Responding to issues raised by the media and the public, the AAP legislator directed the officials to immediately clear encroachment on a public park in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar by a former chairman of the Trust and initiate action for closure of a private gate of the park opening towards his residence.

He assured that for other contentious issues such as reinstatement of land to Orient Cinema and illegal partition of land allotted to erstwhile New Senior Secondary School in Sarabha Nagar, he would personally take relevant files to the government and make sure that proper action as per rules was taken in these cases.

Commenting on certain development works, which were either wasteful or there were issues related to quality of material or workmanship, the AAP MLA said all these works would be subject to financial and quality audit. Till audit of all such projects, no payments should be released to the contractor or construction agencies, he told the officials.

Gogi interacted with the public who had come with their grievances and issued appropriate instructions to the employees/officials concerned for speedy disposal of the issues.