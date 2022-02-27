After rain, condition of potholed roads turns worse in city

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, February 26

After rain lashed the city on Saturday, the condition of potholed roads turned worse. The potholes, filled with rainwater, were causing trouble for the commuters as the departments concerned like the Municipal Corporation, GLADA, NHAI and PWD, etc, failed to pay attention to the broken roads under their respective jurisdiction in the city.

The commuters complained about potholes on Ishmeet Singh Road, 200-foot Phullanwal-Dugri Road, Ferozepur Road, Gill Road, Southern-Bypass Road, Keys Hotel Road, Giaspura Road, Dhandra Road and other major roads. Besides, the residents also complained about badly broken roads in Dugri and other residential areas of the city.

Residents slammed the authorities concerned for failing to get the broken roads repaired in time. A city resident, Jagjeet Singh, said, “The badly broken roads, filled with rainwater, are an open invitation to mishaps. It is difficult to judge the depth of potholes filled with muddy water. When we pay huge taxes to the government, why is the road infrastructure still poor here?”

Jagjeet Singh said the responsibility should be fixed and action should be initiated against the official concerned for failing to get the roads repaired in time.

A resident of Dugri, Varinder Kumar said, “We have been left to suffer a lot as the 200-foot road that connects Pakhowal Road and Dugri-Dhandra Road has been in a dilapidated condition for a long time. Some road mishaps have already taken place on the badly broken stretch. The condition turned worse during the rain. The department concerned should wake up and ensure reconstruction of the road at the earliest.”

Several roads that were recarpeted during the winter season just before the elections have already started breaking from different points. But, no concrete action against the contractors and officials concerned has been taken.