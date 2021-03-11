PCMSA calls on Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 3

The Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) called on Health Minister Vijay Singla and discussed various issues related to public health care delivery system of the state.

The association urged the Health Minister to address the issues related to the shortage of doctors/paramedical staff and ramping up the infrastructure and Budget allocations to public health institutions. Discussions were also held on the pressing issues of the cadre.

PCMSA president Dr Akhil Sarin said: “Being a pro-people organisation, the association will constructively work with the state government in its endeavours to improve health care facilities of the state. We have discussed several issues with the Health Minister in this regard and got positive assurances from him. Moreover, all efforts will be put in to safeguard the genuine interests of the cadre as well”.

