PCMSA calls on Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla

Ludhiana, May 3
The Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) called on Health Minister Vijay Singla and discussed various issues related to public health care delivery system of the state.
The association urged the Health Minister to address the issues related to the shortage of doctors/paramedical staff and ramping up the infrastructure and Budget allocations to public health institutions. Discussions were also held on the pressing issues of the cadre.
PCMSA president Dr Akhil Sarin said: “Being a pro-people organisation, the association will constructively work with the state government in its endeavours to improve health care facilities of the state. We have discussed several issues with the Health Minister in this regard and got positive assurances from him. Moreover, all efforts will be put in to safeguard the genuine interests of the cadre as well”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
EMIs to rise as RBI hikes repo rate by 40 bps; raises CRR by 50 bps
RBI Governor-headed MPC retains its accommodative monetary p...
Markets go into tailspin after RBI’s rate hike surprise; Sensex, Nifty slump over 2 per cent
Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Ban...
Modi, five PMs of Nordic countries pledge to deepen cooperation; focus on international peace and security
Prime Ministers reaffirm the importance of free trade as a d...
Heavy security deployed in Mumbai, neighbouring areas amid loudspeaker row
Raj Thackeray had urged people to play Hanuman Chalisa on lo...
13-year-old girl alleges she was raped by SHO in UP's Lalitpur when she visited police station to file gang-rape case
Absconding SHO, 3 other accused arrested