Blind murder of married woman solved, one held in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 22

The Khanna police claimed to have solved the blind murder case of a married woman, Lakhvir Kaur, who was brutally killed at her house in Samrala on March 17, and arrested a man.

J Elanchezhian, Senior Superintendent of Police Khanna, and Amandeep Singh Brar SP (Crime), today addressed a press conference regarding the matter.

Elanchezhian said initially a case of murder was registered against unknown persons on the statement of the deceased’s brother Sukhwinder Singh of Tibba Road, Ludhiana.

Elanchezhian said Lakhvir had been living as a tenant for the last two months due to dispute with her husband Sukhwinder Singh (same name). On March 17, she was brutally murdered by an unknown person in the rented house. She was stabbed in her chest, throat, stomach and other parts of the body, SSP Elanchezhian added.

For investigation of the blind murder, a special team of officers, comprising DSP Gurwinder Singh, DSP Harwinder Singh Khaira, DSP Hardeep Singh and Inspector Hakam Singh, was constituted under the supervision of SP, Crime, Amandeep Singh Brar.

The SSP said the police team did extreme technical investigation and identified the accused as Rajinderpal Singh of Kamal Colony, Samrala, and solved the murder mystery within four days. Rajinderpal, after killing the woman, had also taken away her two mobile phones, which have been recovered.

The SP (Crime), Amandeep Brar, said during interrogation, the accused said he knew the deceased, Lakhvir Kaur, and she was aware of his illicit relationship with some woman. Lakhvir was demanding money from him to keep his relation secret. The accused confessed that he killed her due to this reason.

Brar said the role of other persons, if any, in the murder will be investigated.

Inspector Sandeep Kumar of the Cyber Cell helped the special team in cracking the case.