Building owner, son booked for assaulting Ludhiana MC officials

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 8

Following a complaint filed by MC officials, the Division Number 8 police registered a case under Sections 186, 353 and 332 of the IPC against a building owner, Rajinder Kumar, and his son Sameer Nagpal.

When Junior Engineer Naresh Kumar visited the site at Tagore Nagar on Monday for disconnecting an ‘illegal’ sewer connection, the building owner, Rajinder Kumar, and his aides allegedly attacked him. The building owner’s son Sameer Nagpal later allegedly attacked SDO Anshul Garcha.

Earlier in the day, members of the Municipal Corporation Engineers (O&M) Association Ludhiana had demanded legal action against the building owner and his aides for allegedly attacking MC officials. A delegation of the association on gave a memorandum to Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu to get FIR registered against the assailants.

Association president Ranbir Singh, patron Ashwani Sahota, zonal commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon and other officials met the Mayor. They demanded that legal action must be taken against the assailants so that the MC employees can perform their duty without any fear or pressure in the future. —