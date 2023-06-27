Cable mess: Webs of wires common sight at Ghumar Mandi, Krishna Nagar in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, June 26

The presence of dangling clusters of broadband and cable TV network wires on poles in the Ghumar Mandi, Krishna Nagar, and College Road areas has become a significant nuisance. Several poles in these areas, especially on main roads, are full of wires and equipment installed by private companies.

Tangled cables tied to a pole at Krishna Nagar in Ludhiana. TRIBUNE PHOTO: HIMANSHU MAHAJAN

Traders and affected residents urged the government to find a long-term solution to the problem. Additionally, they want the department concerned to remove the loose and exposed electricity wires as soon as possible.

Rajat Sood, a businessman, said the telecom and cable TV network companies concerned are responsible for the disorderly installation of cables in areas such as Ghumar Mandi, College Road, and nearby localities.

The jumbled mess of cables not only presents a shabby appearance but also causes inconvenience to the public. Many cables are positioned at low heights from the road surface.

Sood also questioned the responsibility of the relevant departments for their failure to check the unsystematic installation of wires. “The government must take the matter of tangled cables of telecom and cable TV companies seriously and take appropriate action. The issues related to loose electricity wires should also be resolved,” he added.

An anonymous trader at Ghumar Mandi said, “Distinguishing between electricity, broadband, and cable TV wires has become a challenge for us. We are concerned about the potential risks of a fire accident due to any short circuits. Therefore, it is essential for the departments concerned to inspect and address the tangled cables issue.”

Tony, a resident of Krishna Nagar near Ghumar Mandi, said clusters of cables in circular shapes hanging from multiple poles close to residences and stores are commonly seen. In certain places, telecom company cables or equipment are tied to poles at a dangerously low height of just 2-3 feet above the road. Additionally, broken cables are left dangling from the poles in the absence of any checks. There is an urgent requirement to rectify this situation and ensure proper installation of all kinds of cables.