Campus notes: Prize Distribution Function held

Ludhiana: The 51st annual prize distribution function was held at GTB National College, Dakha. Around 150 prize winners assembled to listen to the chief guest Dr Jagmohan Singh Chairman of Shaheed Foundation and retired professor from PAU. Dr Singh in his keynote address exhorted the students to follow the teachings of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and learn to lead a life of discipline and never deter from the path of truthfulness. Dr Avtar Singh, Principal, welcomed the chief guest, the guest of honour Dr Bhagwant Singh (retired Professor) and other guests.
The commerce society of the Malwa Central College of Education for Women in association with the economics society of the college organised a poster-making competition on the theme “Fair Digital Finance” today. The theme was taken from World Consumer Rights Day 2022 this year. The judgement was done by Dr Jaya Batra and Daljit Kaur. Smily Gupta got 1st prize, Muskan Verma got 2nd prize and 3rd prize was secured by Komaldeep Kaur (206). Dr Naginder Kaur, Principal of the college appreciated the efforts of both societies and students
The Government College for Girls, Ludhiana, organised a talent hunt competition under the theme ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrating India’s 75 years of Independence in collaboration with All India Radio FM. The competition was headed over by Navdeep Singh, programme head along with programme executive Mohinder Mohan Sharma and RJ Preeti Sharma. As many as 29 students participated in declamation competition out of which Manveer Kaur of B.A. II stood first.
