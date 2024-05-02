City workers observe Labour Day

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 1

Labour Day was observed with a huge turnout of workers and labourers here today. Karkhana Mazdoor Union, the organisation representing textile and hosiery industry workers, in association with Naujwan Bharat Sabha observed the day and held a conference at EWS Colony.

The conference started with honouring the red flag — the symbol of the working class — and raising slogans. The workers were addressed by leaders Sanju, Lakhwinder and Jagdish Singh.

The leaders spoke about how their community works hard and was the backbone of the industry and rued that despite that, they were being exploited by the capitalist class. The leaders spoke about workers’ rights, including pertaining to humane working hours, provision of rest, and an entertainment policy. The workers spoke about their rights and pledged to be united so that their rights are not violated. They also expressed concern over the increasing privatisation across various sectors.

Workers pledge to oust

BJP-led government

‘Oust the BJP government to save the country and the people’ — this was the call at the Labour Day function organised by the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) at the Isru Bhawan, Ludhiana. Addressing the gathering, DP Maur, chief advisor, AITUC, said the Central Government is avowedly anti-worker and a propagator of crony capitalism. He added, “During the 10 years of this government, workers’ rights have been violated to a great extent. The 44 labour laws have been converted into four codes, which have diluted the rights of the workers achieved after several decades of struggle and industrial action. Contractual work is becoming the rule while regular employment has been virtually removed from the work culture. As many as Rs 16 lakh crore of the corporate sector taken as loans has been waived. Their income tax has been reduced and wealth tax has been removed. There is rampant unemployment and exorbitant inflation. This is causing great difficulties for the low-income section of society. Having failed on all fronts to serve the people, the government is now resorting to promoting post-truth communal divisions among people, splitting the society along communal lines to solicit votes.” Vijay Kumar, president, AITUC, demanded that regular employment be made the rule and contractual system of employment should be abolished, and that the old pension system should be restored. Workers in ASHA, Anganwadi and midday meal schemes should be made permanent and budgetary allocation to MNREGA should be increased, he added.

