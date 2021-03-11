Ludhiana civic body staff hold cleanliness campaign

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, June 3

Employees and supervisory staff of the Municipal Corporation on Friday carried out a special sanitation, maintenance and awareness drive in various city localities to mark World Environment Day. The theme for this year is “Only One Earth”.

As per the directions of MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal, teams of officials led by Joint Commissioner Ankur Mohinderu, Chief Sanitary Officer Ashwani Sahota, Zonal Commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon and Health Officer Dr Vipul Malhotra supervised sanitation drives in various city areas.

City residents were motivated to assist in solid waste management by segregation of dry and wet waste by using two different dustbin, shun single-use plastic, preparation of home compost from the wet waste. At some places, challans were issued to violators for single-use plastic.