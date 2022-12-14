Consuming liquor in public place lands 82 in police net

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 13

The Ludhiana police carried out a special drive to catch people consuming alcohol in public places. Under the drive, as many as 82 persons were caught red-handed while engaging in drinking on roads, in their cars or outside eating joints.

As many as 44 cases under the Excise Act were registered against the 82 persons. The police also served warning on eating joints owners that if they would not stop serving food to people consuming alcohol in their cars, they would also face FIRs.

Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu, JCP RS Brar, DCP (Crime) Varinder Singh Brar, ADCP (Operations) Sameer Verma, ADCP Suhail Qassim Mir and ADCP Rupinder Sran ADCP Tushar Gupta addressed a press conference in this regard.

Sidhu said the drive was started at 8 pm and ended at 11 pm on Monday. Under it, checking was done at Feroze Gandhi Market, Rajguru Nagar market, South City, Rishi Nagar market, BRS Nagar market, Model Town, Pakhowal road, Sector 32, Gol market Jalandhar bypass, etc, where the 82 persons were arrested under the Excise Act.

Sidhu said maximum 27 persons were found drinking in public places in the police zone 2, followed by 26 in police zone 4, 17 in police zone 1 and 12 in police zone three.

Meanwhile, the CP while sharing a message for residents said: “The police don’t want to entangle anyone in FIRs but they should understand that drinking in public places or in cars is prohibited under the law. After consuming alcohol, sometimes people drive cars rashly, make mistakes leading to road mishaps and sometimes they indulge in fight on roads and even pass lewd comments on women. Don’t take these FIRs lightly. Though these cases are bailable, anyone facing such FIRs will not get police clearance certificate for job verification and making passports. The drive will continue in the city and no one will be spared,” Sidhu said.

The CP also warned eating joint owners or roadside veg or non-veg vend owners that if the police catch them serving food to people drinking in their cars or at public places, they would also face FIRs.

Meanwhile, ADCP (Operations and Traffic) Sameer Verma, who is already leading a drive against drunken driving in the city, said nakas around marriage palaces had already been started and several challans of drunken driving were being issued every day.