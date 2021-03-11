Cop held with tobacco in Ludhiana Central Jail

Ludhiana, May 17
A cop was apprehended by the staff of the Central Jail, Ludhiana, during a surprise checking yesterday. A chewable tobacco was recovered from him.
The suspect has been identified as Manoj Kumar, a PESCO employee on security duty in the jail.
Assistant Jail Superintendent Jasvir Chand said on Monday morning, when Manoj came to join his duty, jail security staff checked his shoes on suspicion and recovered chewable tobacco from him. The suspect violated the jail rules by possessing tobacco. Hence, a case under the Prisons Act was registered against him.
The Jail Department also launched a probe to inquire if the suspect was to supply tobacco to any jail inmate.
