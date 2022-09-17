Councillor among 4 leaders join AAP

Ludhiana, September 16
Ahead of the upcoming Municipal Council (MC) elections, one sitting councillor, three former councillors, along with some other politicians and leaders of different organisations joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of Cabinet Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak and Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi in Chandigarh today.
Sitting councillor of Congress from Ward No. 75, Amrit Versha Rampal, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) former councillor Tanvir Singh Dhaliwal and former councillors Satwinder Singh Jawaddi and Kapil Kumar Sonu joined the AAP today.
Davinder Singh Ghuman (Kala Ghuman), husband of sitting councillor Maninder Kaur Ghuman, also joined AAP today. Besides, former secretary of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, Romilla Bansal, chief organiser of the Bhartiya Valmiki Dharam Samaj Bhavadhas, Naresh Dhingaan, and some other leaders were among those, who joined AAP.
