Ludhiana: Couple attempts self-immolation at CP's office

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 21

A couple, Gurpreet Singh and his wife Simran Kaur, residents of Boothgarh village, attempted to immolate them at the Police Commissioner’s office on Thursday afternoon. They alleged police inaction in an attack case and also levelled allegations of demanding bribe against the investigating officer of the Mattewara police post.

The moment couple poured petrol on themselves, people present there intervened and didn’t let the couple light a matchstick.

After the incident, Joint CP Ravcharan Singh Brar assured the couple that now a probe into the case and allegations would be done by the newly appointed SHO of Meharban police station SI Harpreet Singh and immediate action would be taken on merit in the case.

The couple said in December last year, some villagers had barged into their house and attacked them over some old enmity. They later also lodged a complaint at the Meharban police station but till date no action has been taken.

“We met senior police officials several times but no one cared about our concerns. In fact when the assailants had filed a fake complaint against us by putting self-inflicted injuries on them, the Mattewara police started threatening us with registration of a case against us,” alleged the couple.

Now an ASI of the Mattewara police was asking for Rs 1.5-lakh bribe for compromise between the two parties and for not registering a case against them. Today was the deadline to give the bribe, alleged the couple. “Instead of giving bribe and facing a criminal case, we decided to end our lives by immolating ourselves at the Police Commissioner’s office. If still the police fail to take action we will end our lives at the CP’s office in the coming days,” said the couple.

Police sources said the couple had yesterday achieved compromise with the disputing party and in lieu they had agreed to pay some compensation to the persons injured but today they created a drama to seek attention of senior cops.

The SHO, Meharban, SI Harpreet Singh, said senior officers had asked him to take immediate action in the case. Accordingly the police would register a cross-case after recording statements of both disputing parties as per the law.