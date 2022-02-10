Covid-19: 3 dead, 64 test +ve in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 9

Three patients from the district lost their lives to Covid-19 today. The Health Department on Wednesday confirmed 64 fresh cases from Ludhiana and 21 cases belonging to other districts or states.

The virus claimed the lives of 70-year-old woman from Salem Tabri, 87-year-old man from Panchsheel Vihar and 75-year-old man from Salempura in the district. Besides, one patient each from Moga and Haryana also died of the virus here.

Civil Surgeon Dr SP Singh said, “A total of 1,09,312 patients from Ludhiana and 14,569 from other districts or states have tested positive for Covid-19 till date here. In all, 2,252 patients from Ludhiana and 1,119 patients belonging to other districts or states have died due to Covid-19 here till date.”

There are 11 active micro-containment zones in the district at present. Out of 777 active cases, 691 patients are under home isolation.