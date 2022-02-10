Covid-19: 3 dead, 64 test +ve in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, February 9
Three patients from the district lost their lives to Covid-19 today. The Health Department on Wednesday confirmed 64 fresh cases from Ludhiana and 21 cases belonging to other districts or states.
The virus claimed the lives of 70-year-old woman from Salem Tabri, 87-year-old man from Panchsheel Vihar and 75-year-old man from Salempura in the district. Besides, one patient each from Moga and Haryana also died of the virus here.
Civil Surgeon Dr SP Singh said, “A total of 1,09,312 patients from Ludhiana and 14,569 from other districts or states have tested positive for Covid-19 till date here. In all, 2,252 patients from Ludhiana and 1,119 patients belonging to other districts or states have died due to Covid-19 here till date.”
There are 11 active micro-containment zones in the district at present. Out of 777 active cases, 691 patients are under home isolation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
UP polls first phase: Over 60 per cent turnout recorded
Polling peacefully with minor technical snags in EVMs at som...
Union minister's son Ashish Mishra granted bail in Lakhimpur Kheri incident
The Lucknow bench of the court had reserved its order on Jan...
Hijab row: HC asks students not to insist on wearing ‘religious things’ till matter is resolved
Court also said educational institutions can resume classes ...
Govt revises guidelines for international arrivals, does away with 7-day home quarantine
The revised guidelines will come into effect from February 1...
ED attaches journalist Rana Ayyub’s funds worth over Rs 1.77 crore in money-laundering case
Case against Ayyub is based on a September 2021 FIR of Ghazi...