Covid: 3 test positive in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 15

Three persons tested positive for Covid, while no death due to the disease was reported in the district today.

A total of 1,09,748 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, while 2,277 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus till now.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients today was 97.89 per cent. There were 34 active cases in the district and 31 patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.

At present there are three Covid patients from Ludhiana district admitted to hospitals. Today one patient was on ventilator support.

Till date, a total of 33,71,941 samples for Covid test have been taken, of which 32,47,464 were found negative.

Samples of 3,771 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly. —