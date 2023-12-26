Cross-case registered in Landa sacrilege case

Our Correspondent

Doraha, December 25

Today, a cross-case was registered against the complainant and five others, involved in a sacrilege case from earlier this month. Gurdeep Singh a 41-year-old man had torn the angs of the Nitnem Gutka Sahib at his residence in Landa village on December 4.

Honey Sethi, on learning about the incident, rather than informing the police, allegedly went to the suspects house and beat him black and blue. He simultaneously went live and broadcast the beating on social media. A case was registered against Gurdeep by Doraha police, on the basis of a video recording made by one of the neighbours, showing him tearing the angs. Gurdeep is now in jail. Nihang jathebandis too demanded a case to be registered against Honey Sethi as he was accused of touching the Gutka Sahib with unwashed hands, thus breaking the sanctity of the holy scripture.

Payal DSP Nikhil Garg said they had given both the parties ample time to resolve the dispute among themselves but as their talks failed, the police were forced to register a cross case under Sections 451, 342, 323, 506, 148, 147 of the IPC against Inderpreet Singh alias Honey Sethi of Doraha and five others including Ramandeep Singh of Buani, Jagjit Singh and Lovepreet Singh of Ghudani Kalan village, Gurpreet Singh of Begowal and Gopa of Jandiali village. While Ramandeep Singh and Jagjit Singh have been taken into custody by the police, Honey Sethi and two others are still at large. Raids are being conducted at different hideouts of Honey Sethi and very soon he shall be in police custody, the DSP asserted.

