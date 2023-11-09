Cultural bonanza marks Day 7 of Punjab Agricultural University youth festival

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 8

Theatre and dance events marked the seventh day of the Inter-College Youth Festival at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) today.

The chief guest at the event was Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Speaker, Punjab Assembly.

In solo dance, Shreya (College of Community Science), Navpreet Kaur (College of Horticulture and Forestry) and Kashish (College of Agricultural Engineering) bagged the top three spots.

In folk songs, Rajbir Singh and Ajaypreet Singh won the first and the second prize, respectively, while Gurleen Kaur got the third prize.

In western solo, Gurleen Kaur, Divya Jyoti Mahanta and Zeenat Nanjeeb secured the top three positions.

In western group, College of Community Science, College of Agriculture and College of Agricultural Engineering clinched the first three prizes.

In light vocal solo, Balihar Kaur and Geetanjali bagged the top two positions, whereas Jaskeerat Singh won the third prize. In group song Indian, College of Agriculture, College of Community Science and College of Basic Sciences bagged the top three spots.

#Kultar Singh Sandhwan #Punjab Agricultural University PAU