DEC organises 15th annual athletics meet

Doraha, March 14
The 15th annual athletics meet of Doraha College of Education (DEC) was organised here today. Dr Harpreet Kaur, head, Department of Hindi, was the chief guest on the occasion.
The Principal, DCE, Dr Sandeep Shawney, welcomed the chief guest and exhorted athletes to put their best foot forward. Laxmi Chauhan was declared the best athlete during the meet.
Results
100 metre race: Laxmi Chauhan 1, Harpreet Kaur 2, Navjot Kaur 3
200 metre race: Laxmi Chauhan 1, Harpreet Kaur 2, Navpreet Kaur 3
400 metre race: Laxmi Chauhan 1, Baby Priyanka 2
800 metre race: Laxmi Chauhan 1, Hemlata 2, Harmandeep Kaur 3
Shotput: Laxmi Chauhan 1, Poonam Rani 2, Parampal Kaur 3
Discuss throw: Poonam Rani 1, Kulveer Kaur 2, Gurpreet Kaur 3
Long jump: Laxmi Chauhan 1, Hemlata 2, Dimple Gill 3
Chatti race: Harpreet Kaur 1, Sharandeep Kaur 2, Harpreet Kaur 3
Three legs race: Komal Kumari and Jyoti 1, Mandeep Kaur and Pawanpreet Kaur 2, Anu Sharma and Amanpreet Kaur 3
Lemon spoon: Anjali 1, Baby Priyanka 2, Babita Rani 3
Relay 4 x 200 metre: Aurobindo House 1, Tagore House 2, Vivekananda House 3
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks
A convoy of 160 civilian cars leaves the encircled port city...
No indication that firing of missile from India into Pakistan anything other than accident: US
India on Friday said it accidentally fired a missile two day...
Covid-hit tourism shed 2.15 cr jobs
Govt says working on promotion of domestic tourism | Vax dri...
India logs 2,568 new Covid infections, 97 more deaths
Covid recovery rate improves to 98.72 per cent
Voting for Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal on March 31
The candidates can file nominations to the Returning Officer...