DEC organises 15th annual athletics meet

Our Correspondent

Doraha, March 14

The 15th annual athletics meet of Doraha College of Education (DEC) was organised here today. Dr Harpreet Kaur, head, Department of Hindi, was the chief guest on the occasion.

The Principal, DCE, Dr Sandeep Shawney, welcomed the chief guest and exhorted athletes to put their best foot forward. Laxmi Chauhan was declared the best athlete during the meet.

Results

100 metre race: Laxmi Chauhan 1, Harpreet Kaur 2, Navjot Kaur 3

200 metre race: Laxmi Chauhan 1, Harpreet Kaur 2, Navpreet Kaur 3

400 metre race: Laxmi Chauhan 1, Baby Priyanka 2

800 metre race: Laxmi Chauhan 1, Hemlata 2, Harmandeep Kaur 3

Shotput: Laxmi Chauhan 1, Poonam Rani 2, Parampal Kaur 3

Discuss throw: Poonam Rani 1, Kulveer Kaur 2, Gurpreet Kaur 3

Long jump: Laxmi Chauhan 1, Hemlata 2, Dimple Gill 3

Chatti race: Harpreet Kaur 1, Sharandeep Kaur 2, Harpreet Kaur 3

Three legs race: Komal Kumari and Jyoti 1, Mandeep Kaur and Pawanpreet Kaur 2, Anu Sharma and Amanpreet Kaur 3

Lemon spoon: Anjali 1, Baby Priyanka 2, Babita Rani 3

Relay 4 x 200 metre: Aurobindo House 1, Tagore House 2, Vivekananda House 3